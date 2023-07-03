Ajit Pawar's rebellion: How it happened and what lies ahead for NCP leader



Alongside Pawar, eight other members of legislative assembly (MLAs) from NCP, including senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, took oath as ministers at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader A jit Pawar made headlines on Sunday when he was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government in Maharashtra. This move came a little over a week after 15 parties gathered in Patna to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.



This move is reminiscent of the events in 2019 as well as Sharad Pawar’s own rebellion in 1978. In response, NCP has filed a disqualification petition against Pawar and the other eight MLAs.



Ajit Pawar's political career Here’s how the events unfolded, what happened in 2019 and the significance of the anti-defection law, and how they may apply to Deputy CM Pawar.



Deputy chief minister for 80 hours Ajit Pawar is a prominent leader of the NCP and has held several key positions in Maharashtra's political landscape, including being the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government from November 2019 to June 2022. He is well-known for his grassroots leadership and administrative abilities and even held the position of finance minister for Maharashtra.



Pawar would then begin his second stint as DCM on December 16, 2019 for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration. In 2019, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister (DCM) of Maharashtra alongside chief minister Devendra Fadnavis after a split between BJP and Shiv Sena. This government lasted for 80 hours and Pawar returned to the NCP, making him the shortest-serving DCM in India.



Sharad Pawar stated, "We live in a democratic country where everyone has the right to speak for themselves and keep their points. Ajit Pawar's move is his own decision and point of view." However, this recent rebellion and the amount of support Pawar has received from other members of NCP has caused a significant split in the party and the event weakened the MVA alliance that includes NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena.



Congress (I) led by Indira Gandhi and Congress (Urs) led by D Devraj Urs, united after the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 1978. They formed a coalition government under the leadership of Vasantdada Patil. Ajit Pawar is not the only member of NCP or his family to have rebelled in this form. In 1978, his uncle and current chief of NCP, Sharad Pawar rebelled against the Vasantdada Patil government in Maharashtra.



The Anti-Defection law At that time, Sharad Pawar was a part of the Congress (Urs) faction. He, along with 40 other MLAs, revolted against the government, which resulted in its downfall. He sought support from the Janata Party to become the chief minister at the young age of 38.



Under this law, legislators risk losing their seats if they abstain from voting or vote against the party whip on any issue. The anti-defection law, part of the tenth schedule of the Indian Constitution, was introduced in 1985 to curb defections by legislators. It applies to both the Parliament and state legislatures.



The anti-defection law was amended in 2003 to allow speakers the authority to decide on instances of defection. However, there are two exceptions outlined in the law that allow for abstention without consequences. Firstly, if one-third of the legislators in a political party resign, and secondly, if two-thirds of the legislators merge with another party.