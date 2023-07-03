Home / Politics / Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal meet Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios

Ajit Pawar, Bhujbal meet Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios

In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power and finance

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Devendra Fadnavis

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
A day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday went to meet Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios in the cabinet, sources said.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and a few other NCP leaders have reached Meghdoot bungalow (official residence of Fadnavis). They will discuss the distribution of cabinet portfolios," a source close to Ajit Pawar said.

In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power and finance.

Currently, all the three portfolios are with Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

