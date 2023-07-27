Home / Politics / Ajit Pawar staking claim to NCP symbol: Sharad Pawar group says will reply

Ajit Pawar staking claim to NCP symbol: Sharad Pawar group says will reply

However, NCP leader Praful Patel, from the Ajit Pawar faction, declined to comment on the matter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
On July 2, Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy CM along with eight other NCP legislators as cabinet ministers

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday said the Election Commission has sent a letter seeking their response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar's faction staking claim to the party name and symbol, and they will reply accordingly.

However, NCP leader Praful Patel, from the Ajit Pawar faction, declined to comment on the matter.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy CM along with eight other NCP legislators as cabinet ministers.

The Ajit Pawar faction had also staked claim to the party symbol, informing the Election Commission (EC) that he was elected NCP chief through a resolution dated June 30, 2023 signed by an "overwhelming majority" of members of the party, both from the legislative and organisational wing.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Thursday said the EC has sent a letter seeking their response on the Ajit Pawar's faction staking claim to the party name and symbol.

"We will respond accordingly," Crasto said.

However, Praful Patel said, "I don't want to comment on issues regarding our internal party matters."

"Sharad Pawar continues to remain our idol and we want him to accept the political decision we have taken. We will persuade him," Patel told reporters in Nagpur.

He also said the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the Narendra Modi government was an eyewash.

"It shows the frustration of the opposition and even they know the no-confidence motion is of no use given the numbers the BJP has in the Lok Sabha," Patel said.

It is not easy for the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to provide a stable alternative, he said.

"Such initiatives have failed in 1977, 1989 and 1996 as they led to political and economic instability," he said.

Patel also said the friendship between the NCP and the BJP is "strong".

"We extend full support to the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is necessary to have a stable government with a single face that people trust. It is the need of the hour," he added.

Also Read

Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working prez Praful Patel, MP Tatkare

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar: NCP factions fight over control over party

Ajit Pawar reaches EC, says he's NCP chief, stakes claim to party symbol

BJP to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in parts of MP ahead of polls

'Red diary' latest proj of Cong's 'jhooth ki dukan', will defeat party: PM

Cong accuses Goyal of instructing BJP MPs to obstruct Kharge's speech in RS

INDIA block Oppn MPs to visit Manipur on July 29, 30 to assess situation

PM Modi not speaking in parl but making speeches in Rajasthan: Kharge

Topics :ajit pawarNCPSharad Pawar

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story