Akhilesh questions BJP on GST collections, seeks clarity on usage of money

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has taken a swipe at the BJP government, asking where the GST collections over the past eight years have gone.

The GST Council, comprising Centre and states, has decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 -- the first day of Navratri.

"The public is asking where the money collected in the name of GST has gone," Yadav wrote, listing possibilities such as whether the total amount would be delivered in cash to people's homes like the "UP BJP government's Mahakumbh model", adjusted in the next insurance premium, credited directly to bank accounts as direct benefit transfer, or deducted from the "Rs 15 lakh" promised earlier by the BJP.