Home / Politics / Akhilesh slams UP govt for allowing alcohol sale at metro, railway stations

Akhilesh slams UP govt for allowing alcohol sale at metro, railway stations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government for allowing the sale of liquor at railway and metro stations

Press Trust of India Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government for allowing the sale of liquor at railway and metro stations, saying there is a "deep relation" between alcohol consumption and crime.

Yadav said if the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that alcohol consumption is "so good", it should start selling liquor from its offices.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, the Excise Policy for 2024-25 allowing sale of liquor at airports, metro and railway stations, and cruise ships was cleared.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "Is this the only way left for the Uttar Pradesh BJP government to create a USD 1 trillion economy, by selling liquor at railway and metro stations, and cruise ships."

"It means that all the claims of investment worth crores of rupees are false and this is why the government is adopting such unethical means (to earn revenue). Today liquor is being sold, tomorrow other intoxicants will be sold in public places.

"If the BJP thinks liquor consumption is so good then it should start selling it from their offices but do not make public places centres of anarchy and crime," he added.

Yadav said alcohol consumption and crime are related and the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP from power in the next elections because of its decision that will "ruin" families.

"Women and children know how alcohol causes violence whether it's domestic or in public places. Alcohol can also prove fatal for youths. To protest against this decision, the women and youth of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP from power," he said.

"There is a deep relation between alcohol and crime... The government should not ruin families with such decisions," he added.

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav has no plans to attend INDIA bloc's Wednesday meeting: SP

Samajwadi Party to play important role in defeating BJP in MP: Akhilesh

BJP spreading anarchy in Uttar Pradesh using bulldozers: Akhilesh Yadav

Want SP, Congress to fight together in Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP using 'Hindutva' to divide society, grab power: Akhilesh Yadav

Not meant to be disrespectful, we respect all: Mamata on Dhankhar's mimicry

Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi over pending central funds for West Bengal

Om Birla meets RS Chairman, expresses anguish over mimicry incident

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Entire Modi ecosystem being galvanised on so-called mimicry non-issue: Cong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Samajwadi PartyYogi AdityanathAkhilesh YadavBJP MLAsUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story