Akhilesh Yadav criticises BJP, calls Delhi pollution an annual issue

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday called the Delhi pollution issue an "annual" topic and said its effects had started reaching Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP and AAP traded barbs over pollution levels in Delhi as the national capital's air quality once again slipped into the 'very poor' category after a two-day gap.

Yadav said in a post on X, "The havoc of pollution in Delhi has become an 'annual' topic. When the country's central government is unable to do anything to keep the environment clean and healthy, what of the rest of the country? This is called 'chiraag taley andheraa (darkness below the lamp)' or 'dhundhalkaa (dusk)'." "The BJP government, which claims to be making the country proud across the world, is not able to save the country's image from getting blurred by the smog in the capital itself. The offices of ambassadors and high commissioners of countries from across the world are also located there, what message would this send them? This is the failure of the BJP government's governance and policies," he said.

Calm winds on Sunday prevented the dispersion of pollutants as Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor'. Some areas in the national capital recorded 'severe' pollution levels.

At 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 355 against 255 on Saturday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The CPCB shared data from 37 of the city's 40 monitoring stations. It showed that three stations -- Bawana, Burari and Jahangirpuri -- recorded 'severe' air quality.

The air quality was also 'very poor' in neighbouring areas such as Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Noida and 'poor' in Faridabad and Gurugram.

Yadav further said, "Now the effect of this havoc has started reaching Uttar Pradesh. Whether it is water pollution of the Yamuna or air pollution, it is badly affecting the health of the public and also the Taj Mahal. The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh cannot see anything anyway, now they will also get the excuse of smog." "In such a situation, the public is requested to protect their lives and health themselves. Drive carefully in this twilight and protect yourself from respiratory diseases and also take special care of the elderly and children. Message of the failed BJP government to the public: Don't rely on us, take care of yourself. Your well-wisher, Akhilesh," he said.