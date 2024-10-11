All is well, had another event: Ajit Pawar on leaving cabinet meet early

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday sought to scotch speculation over his leaving the state cabinet meeting early, and said all is well within the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and his NCP.

Speaking at a press conference here after inducting actor Sayaji Shinde in the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar was non-committal about whether he would contest from the Baramati assembly seat, stating that the decision will be taken after seat-sharing is finalized.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “I had to leave early to attend a scheduled programme at Ahmedpur in Marathwada region,” the NCP chief said. “All the cabinet decisions taken yesterday have my approval,” he added.



Pawar's brief attendance at a crucial cabinet meeting in Mumbai Thursday had raised eyebrows, particularly as numerous financially significant decisions were taken in his absence even though he is the finance minister.



Thirty-eight decisions -- many of them having major financial implications -- were taken in the two-and-half hours after he had left.

“All is well and speculation about any dispute in the state cabinet meeting is baseless,” Pawar said.



"Too much is being read into it," he added.



The state cabinet can overrule objections of any department, Pawar said, when asked about the negative remarks by the finance department headed by him on populist schemes announced by the state government ahead of the assembly elections, likely to be announced in less than a week.



The seat-sharing talks among the Mahayuti alliance partners were going on smoothly, Pawar said.



"We will announce (outcome of the talks) when we feel like it," he said to a question.



Asked whether he would be contesting from his current Baramati assembly seat, Pawar gave no definite reply.



"Seat-sharing is yet to be done. After the Baramati seat is allotted to us, we will take a decision," he added.



Notably, his wife Sunetra Pawar was defeated by his estranged cousin and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction leader Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat this year.



Sayaji Shinde would be the NCP's star campaigner in the elections, Pawar said, adding, "More people are slated to join us and it will happen in phases."