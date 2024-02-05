Raja Harishchandra would be ashamed of Kejriwal, says Giriraj Singh

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Cases against us are false, says Kejriwal On Sunday, Kejriwal also shared a post on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) on his earlier comment and said, "In case we had done something wrong, we would have joined the BJP like others did and had their corruption cases closed ...but all cases against are false..so, why should we join them…"
Delhi police team reaches Atishi's house His comments came as the two parties are at loggerheads over the AAP's "poaching" allegations against the BJP and the saffron party's corruption charges on the former.
Notably, on Sunday, a team of Delhi police crime branch team also reached AAP minister Atishi Delhi residence in connection with the poaching allegations and served her a notice. Kejriwal was also served a notice in the matter.
(With inputs from agencies)