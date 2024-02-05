Raja Harishchandra would be ashamed of Kejriwal, says Giriraj Singh

A day after Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is exerting pressure on him to join the saffron party, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the Delhi Chief Minister, saying "(Raja) Harishchandra would be ashamed of him."

"(Raja) Harishchandra would be ashamed of what Kejriwal has said. He is the name of the biggest liar born in history," Singh, the rural development minister in the Narendra Modi government, said on Monday.

Cases against us are false, says Kejriwal On Sunday, Kejriwal also shared a post on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) on his earlier comment and said, "In case we had done something wrong, we would have joined the BJP like others did and had their corruption cases closed ...but all cases against are false..so, why should we join them…"

"No work of the rest of Delhi will be allowed to stop. As long as I have breath, I will continue to serve the country and society," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said.

Delhi police team reaches Atishi's house His comments came as the two parties are at loggerheads over the AAP's "poaching" allegations against the BJP and the saffron party's corruption charges on the former.

Notably, on Sunday, a team of Delhi police crime branch team also reached AAP minister Atishi Delhi residence in connection with the poaching allegations and served her a notice. Kejriwal was also served a notice in the matter.

The incident pertains to Kejriwal and Atishi's January 27 remark claiming that the BJP is offering Rs 25 crore each and a ticket to AAP MLAs in a bid to poach them for the next year's assembly elections.

Later on Sunday, Atishi held a press conference and took a swipe at the Centre, saying that the crime branch was used for 'Prime Time Nautanki.'



