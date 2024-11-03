Andhra CM Naidu slams former YSR-Cong govt for building Rishikonda Palace

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at the previous YSR Congress-led government for building Rishikonda Palace for a cost of Rs 431 crore.

After visiting the Rishikonda Palace spread over 61 acres here on Saturday, the Chief Minister asked media persons whether it is acceptable to build such a costly palace with public money.

Without naming the former chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister asked, "How such a person, who has spent hundreds of crores constructing a residential palace for a luxurious life misusing his power can call himself to be a leader of the poor? Is he a man or a feudalist?"

"Of the 61 acres, initially, the proposal was to construct seven luxurious blocks in 10 acres spreading over 19,968 square meters, Chandrababu said. However, they made some amendments later and constructed four blocks with an extent of 13542 square meters in 1.84 acres through the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC)," the Chief Minister said.

"The shocking facts are that it was proposed to build four blocks in three phases and works were completed after administrative sanction for Rs 92 cr for the first phase, Rs 94 cr for the second phase, and Rs 112 cr for the third phase," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister pointed out that, this apart, works were also completed through the Tourism and Culture Department after granting permission for another Rs 46 cr for constructing roads, drainage, basic facilities, and for parking,

More From This Section

He further claimed that in the name of bulk water supply, another Rs 1 cr of the Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) funds were spent while Rs 14 cr was the expenditure for 100 KV container sub-station, he said. Another Rs 21 cr was released through AP Greening and Beautification Corporation in August 2023 for landscaping works of which Rs 21 cr was spent.

CM Naidu alleged that, for interior and furniture works Rs 33.48 cr was released, Chandrababu said, and asked the people to think twice whether anyone can spend so much for that purpose. Through Lepakshi 1357 articles were purchased of which 1312 are already decorated to the palace while Rs 11.24 cr was spent for sofas and curtains.

He further claimed that, the expenditure on conference tables and executive desks is Rs 4.86 cr while a total of Rs 1.52 cr was spent on kitchen units. This apart, Rs 14 cr was allocated for interior decoration, and Rs 4.86 cr was sanctioned as consultation fee for one RV Associates for site designing and building design of which Rs 3.21 cr was paid to that company as consultation fee while bills worth Rs 1.37 cr are under process.

The CM stated that an official committee formed in November 2023 has proposed to convert the tourism resort spreading to an extent of 1,46,784 square feet in Rishikonda as the chief minister's camp office-cum-residence in Visakhapatnam following which the General Administrative Department asked the Tourism wing to make necessary amendments, Chandrababu observed. Also, the GAD asked the Tourism wing to make some internal changes besides making necessary changes for transport and also provide needed furniture along with other facilities for residential purposes.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the State Government will find ways to put the Rishikonda palace to use after seeking opinions from the people of the State.

"I and my friend and Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, have tried to visit this place many a time. But we were not allowed to visit. But now we have the onus to tell the people what has really happened here,"Chandrababu said.

"Only kings and emperors in the past built this kind of lavish structure. "I don't think even the President of India's palace has such a huge corridor as the Rishikonda Palace," he said.

The Chief Minister opined that the government could have spent Rs 400 Crore on the completion of projects in northern Andhra Pradesh. "They could have filled the potholes and repaired roads with that money," Chandrababu Naidu said.