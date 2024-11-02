K'taka dy CM counters PM's criticism, highlights state's 10.2% GDP growth

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising Congress over poll promises, citing data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

He said that the state's GDP growth for 2023-24 is 10.2 per cent, surpassing the national average of 8.2 per cent.

In a post on 'X', Modi on Friday said that in Karnataka, Congress is more focused on intra-party politics and loot than delivering on development, even planning to roll back existing schemes.

Sharing Modi's post, Shivakumar responded, citing MoSPI data: "Karnataka's GSDP growth for 2023-24 is 10.2 per cent, surpassing the national average of 8.2 per cent." "These are facts, backed by figures, supported by credible sources. The question is: do these facts even reach the Union government, or do they miss those who formulate tweets for the highest offices at the Centre?" he posted on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge also criticised PM Modi, alleging he was ill-informed and relying on briefings from his social media team rather than the finance minister.

Kharge noted that the National Statistical Estimates had initially projected Karnataka's growth at 4 per cent, later revised to 13.1 per cent. "Despite providing guarantees and facing severe drought, we've managed to grow exponentially," he told reporters here.