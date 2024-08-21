Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Centre accords highest category of Z plus security cover to Sharad Pawar

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to extend the cover to the 83-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra

A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:38 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday accorded the highest category of armed VIP security cover -- Z plus -- to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar, official sources said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to extend the cover to the 83-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra. A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task.

A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended a strong security cover to Pawar. The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, the sources said.

A CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task, they said.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.


First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

