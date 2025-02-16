Anti-national activities high in some areas of West Bengal: LoP Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, has alleged that anti-national activities are high in some areas of the State and blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for them.

"There are some areas in Bengal where anti-national activities are high," Adhikari told reporters here on Saturday.

"In the last 2-3 months, many Bangladeshis, Rohingyas and extremists have been arrested by Assam Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police. There are 50-55 assembly constituencies and 30-35 police stations where the demography has changed... Mamata Banerjee is directly responsible for this. She has failed as a police minister (Home Minister) in Bengal," he added.

The BJP leaders in the State have been targeting Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of giving permission to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingya migrants to settle in the State.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised this allegation during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in the State.

In April 2024, at an election rally in Uttar Dinajpur district of the State, PM Modi said, "Those who suffered from partition and were against partition, they (TMC) don't want to give them citizenship. TMC is against CAA, they keep spreading false rumours about it. TMC has given permission to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to change demography and disturb law and order in Bengal. They are under TMC's protection. To boost their vote bank, TMC is playing with the future of West Bengal."

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) was facilitating militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state and further stated that because of this, there were disruptions in the region.

In January this year, while addressing the State Administrative Review Meeting at the Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata, the Bengal CM stated that if the BSF continues to facilitate such activities, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest against them.

Banerjee also had denied any involvement of the TMC in the alleged infiltration, asserting that the party was not responsible for the actions of individuals crossing the border.