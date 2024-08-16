Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court likely to pass order on Tytler by Aug 30

A Delhi court is likely to pass on August 30 an order on whether to frame the charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three people at Pul Bangash during the 1984-anti Sikh riots.

Special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal on Friday reserved the order after getting some clarifications from the parties.

"There are no further clarifications required. I am reserving the order for August 30," the judge said.

In its charge sheet filed in May 2023, the CBI had accused Tytler, a former union minister, of inciting, instigating and provoking the mob which had assembled near the Pul Bangash gurdwara on November 1, 1984.