As CM Kejriwal seeks bail extension, BJP calls it 'drama' to avoid jail

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought one-week extension of his interim bail as he needs to undergo tests due to his recent weight loss and rise in ketone level which could be symptoms of some kidney problem or even cancer.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called this move a "drama" by the chief minister to avoid going back to jail after his interim bail in a money laundering case ends on June 1.

"The Supreme Court granted him bail for poll campaigning, which he did without any problem. But now he is suffering from serious diseases. If so, why is he not having those tests done now instead of being busy with campaigning in Punjab?" Sachdeva said.



Atishi told PTI Videos that Kejriwal's weight dropped by 7 kg after his arrest on March 21.

He has not regained the lost weight and the doctors are unable to find why his weight decreased, the Delhi minister said.

"He has undergone some tests and his ketone level is very high. Loss of weight and high ketone level could be symptoms of very serious diseases, as told by doctors. It could be symptoms of serious problems in the kidneys or also might be symptoms of cancer," said the minister.

So, the doctors have suggested Kejriwal to take several tests such as PET scan and CT scan of his whole body, she said.

Therefore, the chief minister has filed an application in the Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by seven days so that these tests could be conducted, she added.