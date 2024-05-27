Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a seven-day extension on his interim bail concerning the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal, citing serious health concerns, emphasised the necessity of medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan, following a weight loss of seven kilograms and heightened ketone levels.

Kejriwal was initially granted interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court to facilitate his participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

A medical team from Max Hospital has already conducted preliminary assessments. The Chief Minister’s legal counsel argued that these tests are crucial for his well-being, urging the court to grant the extension to complete the necessary medical investigations.

Was Kejriwal given preferential treatment by the Supreme Court?



The interim bail granted to Kejriwal has stirred controversy, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleging preferential treatment by the Supreme Court. However, the justices involved in the bail decision have unequivocally asserted that no special dispensation was granted to Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case following extensive interrogation by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team at his residence. This development dealt a significant blow to the ruling party in the national capital, especially given that prominent AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were already in custody on corruption charges, while Sanjay Singh had recently been granted bail.

Did Modi admit the excise policy case is ‘completely fake’?

Meanwhile, Kejriwal alleged on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the excise policy case as “completely fake” and demanded the release of all those detained in connection with it.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Kejriwal stated that the BJP had accused him, along with Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, of involvement in a scam related to the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021–22. He emphasised that, despite conducting over 500 raids nationwide and making numerous arrests, no evidence of wrongdoing had been uncovered.

In a TV interview, Kejriwal alleged, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he doesn’t have any evidence against Arvind Kejriwal as he is an experienced thief. By saying this, he (Modi) has only accepted that there is no evidence against me in this whole matter.”