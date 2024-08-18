Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Atishi directs CS to resolve sewer overflow issue in parts of Delhi

Atishi directs CS to resolve sewer overflow issue in parts of Delhi

She highlighted that the sewer water is contaminating the drinking water which can lead to a serious health crisis

Atishi marlena, Atishi
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Saturday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to resolve the sewer overflow problem across Delhi.

After receiving complaints of sewer overflow from various areas, Atishi, in a letter, directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to "oversee and resolve any problem related to sewer overflow across Delhi" and to "take strict action against those officials whose negligence has caused the crisis."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I have been getting numerous complaints from various parts of Delhi regarding sewer overflow. Patparganj village, Shashi Garden, Kichripur, Subhash Park, Raj Nagar Part 2, Satya Niketan, RK Puram, Z block Ranjeet Nagar, Faridpuri, Budh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, WEA Karol Bagh, Garhi Village, Pillanji Village, Chandrawal Village, Kotla Village, Sarai Kale Khan Basti, Zamrudpur and Chirag Dilli (to name a few) are the worst affected. These complaints are very serious in nature and are worsening by the day. Sewers are overflowing everywhere causing inconvenience to the people living in the area." Atishi wrote in a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

She highlighted that the sewer water is contaminating the drinking water which can lead to a "serious health crisis" in Delhi.

"In many parts, sewer water is contaminating drinking water, This could become a serious public health crisis if not attended to immediately." She wrote.

She further said that lack of coordination and the blame game amongst different departments is affecting the people of Delhi.

More From This Section

CBI should grill police commissioner, former RG Kar Hosp principal: TMC MP

'Plant trees': Shah launches Rs 1,003 cr development projects in Ahmedabad

Those who give pain can't give medicine: Akhilesh's dig at Keshav Maurya

BJP hopes to win all bypoll seats in UP, political experts say not easy

Govt's move to allow lateral entry violates Constitution: SP, BSP

"There is no on-ground coordination between different departments. The Urban Development Department, Delhi Jal Board and the Finance Department are indulging in the blame game instead of resolving the issue. As a result of this, the people of Delhi are affected badly," Atishi wrote.

She further directed the Chief Secretary to resolve these internal conflicts.

"The Chief Secretary is head of the bureaucracy, As the head, it is your responsibility to sort and settle issues so that the people do not face the burnt of laxity of government officials." Atishi wrote.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi govt to start cashless medical facility for retired DVB employees

CM Kejriwal cannot direct Atishi to hoist national flag on Aug 15: GAD

Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says Atishi

Delhi govt meets students protest to discuss coaching centre reforms

Coaching centre deaths: AAP to introduce law to regulate coaching centres

Topics :AtishiAtishi Marlenawater problemsAAP government

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story