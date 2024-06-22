Atishi's blood sugar, pressure levels dip on Day 2 of hunger strike

Water Minister Atishi's blood sugar level dipped by 16 units while her blood pressure also fell on Saturday, the second day of her indefinite fast demanding the release of the city's rightful share of water by Haryana, according to the Delhi government.

Atishi started the 'Pani Satyagraha' at Bhogal in south Delhi on Friday. She has claimed that Haryana has reduced Delhi's share of Yamuna water to 513 million gallons per day (MGD) amid the persistent heat, affecting over 28 lakh people in the national capital.

The Delhi government, in a statement on Saturday, said that on the second day of her hunger strike, Atishi's blood pressure was 119/79 mmHg, blood sugar 83 mg/d, weight 65.1 kg and oxygen level 98.

On Friday, her blood pressure was 132/88 mmHg, blood sugar 99 mg/dL, weight 65.8 kg and oxygen level 98, it said.

"Doctors say rapid fall in blood sugar level is dangerous if hunger strike continues, the sugar level will decrease further and this can increase ketone level in the body," the statement said.

"No matter how much pain we have to bear, hunger strike will continue until people of Delhi get their rightful share of water," Atishi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Delhi is dependent on Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the supply of drinking water.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that of the 1,005 MGD of water supplied to Delhi daily, the city should get 613 MGD from Haryana. But the national capital is getting less than 513 MGD water from Haryana, the party has claimed.