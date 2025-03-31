Aurangzeb's tomb protected, glorification won't be allowed: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that while the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb remains a protected monument, any attempt to glorify him will not be tolerated. His statement comes amid demands from right-wing organisations to remove the 17th-century ruler’s resting place in Khultabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasised the need to uphold legal provisions governing historical sites while cracking down on unlawful structures, stating that structures “outside the purview of law” should be removed.

“Whether we like Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument. We will not allow anyone to glorify him,” he said.

Aurangzeb row in Maharashtra

The issue has been at the centre of heated political debates and protests in Maharashtra, exacerbated by a recent Bollywood film on Maratha ruler Sambhaji. The film’s graphic depiction of Sambhaji’s torture and execution at Aurangzeb’s behest has triggered widespread anger among Hindu nationalist groups. On 18 March, Fadnavis told the state Assembly that the film had “ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb”.

Adding to the controversy, regional politician Abu Azmi faced backlash after suggesting that Aurangzeb was not a “cruel administrator” and had built temples during his reign. He also claimed that India’s economic prosperity peaked during Aurangzeb’s rule, with the country’s GDP accounting for a quarter of the world’s total. However, following public outcry, Azmi later clarified in court that his remarks were misinterpreted. He was subsequently suspended from the Maharashtra state Assembly, and an investigation was launched against him.

Aurangzeb row leads to Nagpur violence

The dispute escalated into violence on 17 March when right-wing groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged protests, burning Aurangzeb’s effigy and demanding the removal of his tomb. This led to rumours that a Quran had also been burnt, triggering violence in Nagpur.

Nagpur witnessed large-scale arson, vandalism, and clashes between communities. Several vehicles were set ablaze, and stones were hurled at homes in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. The police were forced to use tear gas and baton charges to disperse rioters. At least 30 police personnel sustained injuries, and authorities imposed prohibitory orders to curb further unrest.

A curfew was also declared in affected parts of the city.

During an Assembly session, Fadnavis claimed the violence was premeditated. “Rumours were spread that religious items were burnt. It looks like a well-planned attack,” he asserted.

105 arrests in connection to Nagpur violence

As of 22 March, Nagpur police have arrested 105 people, including 10 minors, in connection with the violence. Authorities have deployed special teams to track down additional suspects. Fahim Khan, identified as the primary instigator, has been charged with sedition and other serious offences. Meanwhile, security has been heightened across the state to prevent further communal tensions.

Aurangzeb row and broader tensions

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Fadnavis also responded to comments made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi regarding the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Gandhi had accused the central government of using the NEP to communalise education.

Dismissing her concerns, Fadnavis countered, “We are Indianising education. The British designed the education system to make Indians their subordinates. Any patriot should support this initiative.”

(With PTI inputs)