They don't know how to run govt: Atishi blames BJP for power cuts in Delhi

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday accused the BJP government in the city of failing to manage power supply, alleging outages have increased since the party took office last month.

There was no immediate response from the BJP over the allegations.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said, "Before the AAP government came to power, long power cuts were normal in the national capital. Every household used to have inverters. But after Arvind Kejriwal became the chief minister of Delhi in February 2015, power cuts became a history." She cited data presented by the BJP-led central government in Rajya Sabha to say that Delhi received round-the-clock power supply under the AAP government.

"The people of Delhi do not need data because they know that for the past 10 years, their inverters were unused, and they didn't have to change batteries. But now, after the BJP formed the government in the city, power cuts are on the rise," she said.

"How is it that in 10 years there were no outages, but within a month of BJP rule, power cuts are back? This means only one thing: the ?BJP doesn't know how to run the government. They neither have the intention nor the capability to serve the people of Delhi," Atishi said.

The BJP secured a victory in the February assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ending the AAP's decade-long rule. The party returned to power in Delhi after 26 years.