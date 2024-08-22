Autumn session of Assam Assembly begins on stormy note, Oppn stages walkout

The autumn session of the Assam Assembly began on a stormy note on Thursday with the entire opposition staging a walkout after the rejection of their three adjournment motions. When their motions were rejected by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, members of Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal went to the Well of the House with placards and shouted slogans in support of their demands. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia raised the issue of exorbitant charges through smart metres, while Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi wanted to discuss a recent case of the attack on a minor national-level player, and AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam raised the proposal on the restriction of land sale-purchase between two communities.

"Electricity is a basic amenity and the public can't be deprived of it. It's also in the concurrent list. The smart metres are charging exorbitant amounts and poor people are suffering. The subject needs urgent attention," Saikia said.

Islam said it's the constitutional right of an Indian citizen to acquire property equally and it can't be restricted on the basis of religion.

"The CM said that inter-community land deals will be prohibited and it will require his approval. This is polarisation politics and the government is trying to divide people on the basis of religion. That's why we have brought the adjournment motion," he said.

Gogoi alleged the law and order situation has deteriorated drastically in the state, demanding the resignation of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"A national award-winning minor arm wrestler was physically abused by three men, even attacked in her private parts. But the police didn't take any action. When people hit the streets, then only police arrested two people," he said.

The MLA also said that the ULFA(I) recently announced that 25 bombs were planted across the state and the police had no clue about those.

"The law and order situation totally failed. The police failed to protect the life and property of people. Lawlessness prevails in the state," he alleged.

Parliament Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said there was no justification to discuss the matters through adjournment motions and requested the speaker to reject the applications.

Daimary then said these topics could be discussed through different devices and rejected the three motions.

This led to a noisy scene in the house with the opposition members protesting the speaker's decision.

"This behaviour is pre-planned and not acceptable," the speaker said.

He then continued the business of the House and asked the treasury bench to use headphones amid the shouting by the opposition.

After around five minutes, all the opposition members staged a walkout. However, they returned sometime later.