Political fortunes: Here are the average assets of re-contesting MLAs



Of the 189 re-contesting MLAs, the assets of 168 (89 per cent) increased, ranging between 1 per cent and 1188 per cent. The Association for Democratic Reforms and Karnataka Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 189 re-contesting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the Karnataka Assembly election held on May 10.



Average assets in 2018 and 2023 elections: The average assets of the 189 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties, including Independents, in 2018 was Rs 29.18 crore. The average assets of these 189 re-contesting MLAs in 2023 was Rs 48.59 crore. The assets of 21 MLAs (11 per cent) decreased, ranging between minus 0.36 per cent and minus 68 per cent.



Percentage growth in five years (2018–2023): The average percentage growth in assets for these 189 re-contesting MLAs was 67 per cent. Average asset growth in five years (2018–2023): The average asset growth for these 189 re-contested MLAs between the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2018 and 2023 was Rs 19.41 crore.



· D K Shivakumar of the Congress from Kanakapura constituency declared the maximum increase in assets, with a climb of Rs 573.78 crore, from Rs 840.01 crore in 2018 to Rs 1,413.80 crore in 2023. Top 5 re-contesting MLAs with highest asset increase



· Assets of Munirathna Naidu of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency rose by Rs 204.46 crore, from Rs 89.13 crore in 2018 to Rs 293.60 crore in 2023. · Assets of N A Haris of the Congress from Shantinagar constituency increased by Rs 248.96 crore, from Rs 190.24 crore in 2018 to Rs 439.20 crore in 2023.



