'K'taka poll results gave ray of hope to country', says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said here on Sunday that the mandate of the people of Karnataka giving victory to the Congress has given a ray of hope to the entire country.

"The people of the state have defeated fascism and divisive forces. The public suffered due to politics of hatred and divisiveness. I have faith that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar will heal the wounds inflicted upon the people," she said.

"The Central government has brought an ordinance to have control over the transfer of Class One employees and their recruitment. Karnataka should be aware of these forces," the PDP leader said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister further, referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said: "BJP does not want to have any opposition. The Delhi establishment has been defeated. This is going to be replicated everywhere. What happened in Delhi can happen anywhere in the country (pointing towards the BJP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections)."

--IANS

mka/pgh