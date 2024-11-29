Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Back from Delhi, Shinde heads to village; Mahayuti meet likely on Dec 1

Many leaders in the Shiv Sena are asking Shinde to accept deputy CM's post if offered by the BJP, however, another section feels it wouldn't be right for him to accept No. 2 position

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM
Talking to reporters in the national capital, Shinde called the discussion good and positive | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who returned to Mumbai from New Delhi on Friday morning, is travelling to his native village in Satara district amid continuing suspense over his successor a week after the assembly poll results.

Shinde had told reporters in New Delhi on late Thursday night that the next meeting of the Mahayuti alliance on government formation will be held in Mumbai on Friday. However, the caretaker CM, who heads the Shiv Sena, is travelling to his native village Dare in Satara district in western Maharashtra and the meeting is now expected to take place on Sunday, the sources said.  The Shiv Sena leader has repeatedly said he would not be an obstacle in the government formation and abide by the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the next chief minister. Different viewpoints are emerging in the Shiv Sena over Shinde's place in the next government to be headed by the BJP, the biggest constituent in the Mahayuti, which posted a thumping win in the just-held assembly polls.

  Many leaders in the Shiv Sena are asking Shinde to accept deputy CM's post if offered by the BJP. However, another section feels it wouldn't be right for him to accept No. 2 position after serving as CM for more than two-and-a-half years, the sources said. "The government formation process will start after the BJP announces its legislature party leader," they said.

During his Delhi trip, Shinde had met Shah and discussed formation of the next government in the state. His deputies in the outgoing state cabinet Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) had also met the senior BJP leader.

Talking to reporters in the national capital, Shinde called the discussion good and positive.

Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar had also met BJP president J P Nadda.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

