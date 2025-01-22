Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ban on liquor at religious sites step towards prohibition: Uma Bharti

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said last week that the government was contemplating a ban on liquor sale and consumption in religious sites

Uma Bharti
Uma Bharti, a former chief minister, has been demanding a complete ban on liquor in the BJP-ruled state for the last few years. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to ban liquor in religious places, and said it was a step towards prohibition across the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said last week that the government was contemplating a ban on liquor sale and consumption in "religious cities" to ensure that the sanctity of these places is preserved.

Bharti, a former chief minister, has been demanding a complete ban on liquor in the BJP-ruled state for the last few years. Congratulating Yadav in a post on 'X', she stated, "Complete prohibition of liquor in religious cities by the Mohan Yadav government of Madhya Pradesh is an unprecedented decision." The liquor ban policy announced by the government two years ago was very public-friendly and pragmatic, she added.

"We were moving towards complete prohibition. This is another step towards complete prohibition," Bharti said.

Yadav responded to her post on X, saying banning alcohol consumption at "religious cities" was one of the priorities of his government.

It will not only respect the faith of devotees but give a "positive direction" to society, he added. In 2022, Bharti, in a novel campaign, tied two cows in front of a liquor shop in Orchha town of Niwari district, famous for its temples and palaces, and exhorted people to drink milk and not alcohol.

In 2023, she camped at a temple in Bhopal for two days demanding that the excise policy of the state be made more stringent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

