Home / Politics / Battle of Panipat symbol of Marathas' valour; will build memorial: Fadnavis

Battle of Panipat symbol of Marathas' valour; will build memorial: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that land is also being acquired for building a memorial in Panipat (Haryana), where the third battle of Panipat was fought between the Marathas and (Afghan ruler) Ahmad Shah Abdali

Devendra Fadnavis
Talking about the historic battle, the CM said it reflected Marathas' valour. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The third battle of Panipat was a symbol of the bravery of Marathas and not the defeat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a debate on the 'Last Week Motion' initiated by the opposition, Fadnavis said the state government is building a 'Shiv Smarak' (memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) in Agra.

Land is also being acquired for building a memorial in Panipat (Haryana), where the third battle of Panipat was fought between the Marathas and (Afghan ruler) Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761, he said.

To this, opposition NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad asked why a memorial is being built in Panipat where Abdali defeated the Marathas.

"Panipat is not a symbol of our bravery or our defeat. It will remind me of defeat. It was between Ahmad Shah Abdali and (Maratha general) Sadashivrao Bhau. There is no memorial of defeat in the world," Awhad said.

Fadnavis then said, "The battle of Panipat is a symbol of Marathas' bravery and not defeat."  Talking about the historic battle, the CM said it reflected Marathas' valour.

Also Read

BJP-Sena alliance in 2014 broke over dispute on 4 Assembly seats: Fadnavis

Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: A look at the comedian's past controversies

'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

Preparations for 2027 Kumbh in Nashik slow, will overcome hurdles: Fadnavis

Nagpur violence: Rioters to pay cost of the damage, says Maharashtra CM

The emperor in Delhi was paying "chauth" (a kind of tribute) to Marathas. When Abdali conquered Delhi, he wrote to Marathas asking them to come to save Delhi, Fadnavis said.

The Marathas went to Delhi, defeated Abdali. The Afghan ruler then fled and camped across the Yamuna river, he said.

Abdali then wrote a letter to Marathas seeking a truce that Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan should be considered his territory and rest of the country will be of Marathas, the CM said.

"The Marathas were not linked to (the conflict) but asserted that they will not cede an inch to Abdali. The Marathas fought for the country so that the three regions remain part of India," Fadnavis added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP cites book on Bofors to demand Sonia, Rahul's resignations as MPs

Political power key to 'achche din' for Dalits, says BSP chief Mayawati

'Delhi govt admitted that no analysis was done to make Budget': LoP Atishi

IPL betting happening under Mumbai Police protection, claims Ambadas Danve

Members of Parliament get 24% salary hike on Cost Inflation Index basis

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaratha issueMughal empireMaharashtra

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story