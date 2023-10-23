Home / Politics / Beautification of Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai: Scindia

Beautification of Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai: Scindia

"The beautification of the Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai where the 'shivling' is kept," he added

ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 8:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Manas Bhawan in Phool Bagh, Gwalior, offering prayers on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

He wished for the progress of Madhya Pradesh and the country.

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "I wish that our values and principles prevail and our state and the country keep moving forward. May the country also progress spiritually."

On the Gyanvapi mosque row, the Civil Aviation Minister said when invaders plundered Varanasi, empresses Ahilya Bai Holkar and Baiza Bai preserved Kashi.

"The beautification of the Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai where the 'shivling' is kept. In the establishment of Kashi, Ahilya Bai Holkar played a very important role. The Marathas have an umbilical cord with Hinduism. The community has been known to preserve the Hindu faith since the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Also Read

PM Modi to attend 125th foundation day of Scindia School at Gwalior in MP

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Anyone who misbehaves with sisters and daughters will be hanged: MP CM

Ousting BJP from power would be greatest act of patriotism: Kejriwal

Congress, SP left standing at talks table over seats in Madhya Pradesh

A 'spin' on cricket in MP's political pitch: Cong looks to score 'big six'

Rajasthan's financial, economic landscape resembles a desert mirage

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaVaranasi

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story