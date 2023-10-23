Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Ousting BJP from power would be greatest act of patriotism: Kejriwal

Ousting BJP from power would be greatest act of patriotism: Kejriwal

Addressing the party's volunteers in his Assembly constituency on Sunday, the Delhi CM gave a clarion call to unseat the BJP at the Centre in the next year's Lok Sabha elections

ANI
"Even senior AAP leaders, like myself Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, don't have political backgrounds. We are the 'aam aadmi'. The leaders of other parties are often found to be involved in hooliganism, skirmishes, and exploitation of people for their personal benefit"

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday said ousting the party from power at the Centre next year would be the "biggest act of patriotism" that would clear all obstacles to the country's progress.

Addressing the party's volunteers in his Assembly constituency on Sunday, the Delhi CM gave a clarion call to unseat the BJP at the Centre in the next year's Lok Sabha elections, saying, "The people of my constituency are all praise for our government as much as they are for our party's volunteers. Our volunteers don't come with any political background. Our party itself doesn't have a political background."

"Even senior AAP leaders, like myself Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, don't have political backgrounds. We are the 'aam aadmi'. The leaders of other parties are often found to be involved in hooliganism, skirmishes, and exploitation of people for their personal benefit. My sense is that people don't like or favour such leaders. However, they like our leaders as they are polite and courteous. If you come across a leader, who appears to be a nice human being, rest assured that he is one among us. This is the trademark of the AAP." the Delhi CM added.

Saying that the BJP could have achieved a lot more with the mandate it had in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP national convenor said, "The people blessed them (BJP) with landslide mandates in 2014 and 2019. They came to power with a significant majority in both elections. They could have achieved a whole lot more and put the country on the path to progress if they so wanted. However, today we can see how the ambience in the country has vitiated under their rule."

Hitting out at the Centre, Kejriwal added, "Unseating them from power would be the biggest act of patriotism in 2024. The country will progress only then. No one understands what prompted them to take certain decisions. It makes one wonder if those decisions were made by them or someone else."

Taking potshots at the Centre over the move to recall high-value currency notes or demonetisation, the Delhi CM said, "When demonetisation happened, there were rumours of corruption floating around. Currency notes were being exchanged on the basis of a 30-30% commission. While common people queued up outside banks and cash dispensers to claim their hard-earned money and deposits, some rich and influential people managed to exchange the recalled notes through the back door. It hasn't even been seven years (since demonetisation) and they already discontinued the currency note of Rs 2000 denomination. No one understands why they introduced the Rs 2000 note."

On the raids on Opposition leaders by central agencies, Kejriwal said, "These people (BJP) don't ask the ED and CBI to investigate their own. They may label a leader as the most corrupt one day and bring him into their party the day after, making the deputy CM or minister."

Though he did not take names, he was clearly referring to the deputy chief minister in NDA-ruled Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, who was probed for corruption when he was in the Opposition.

Accusing the BJP of corruption, the AAP convenor said, "If anyone involved in theft, criminal activities, or harassment joins the BJP, no investigative agency can dare touch them.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

BJP to start 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in December to connect with minorities

Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash ahead of LS polls in 2024

Fuel price hike unlikely despite oil price surge as polls loom: Moody's

INDIA bloc a challenge, BJP doesn't take elections casually: Pradhan

Congress alleges covert alliance between BJP and BRS In Telangana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalManish SisodiaBJPLok SabhaAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story