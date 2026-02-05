NDA to contest all 126 Assam assembly seats, seat-sharing talks on

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Thursday said the ruling NDA will contest all 126 constituencies in the assembly elections, but the seat-sharing understanding with its allies has not been finalised yet.

During an interaction with journalists, Saikia said the party will be in the fray, riding on the plank of making a "safe, developed and self-reliant" Assam.

"The NDA will contest all the 126 seats, it is confirmed from us. However, our seat-sharing agreement is not complete as of now," he said.

Saikia said the NDA alliance is not for "show-off" and all parties in it are serious about the state's development.

"I have personally spoken to AGP president Atul Bora, minister Keshab Mahanta and MPs Birendra Prasad Baishya and Phani Bhusan Choudhury regarding the seat arrangements," he said. Saikia accepted that there are some issues regarding a few seats, and both parties are in talks to hammer out a solution. "After delimitation, some seats were abolished, and a few were changed. These issues are likely to remain, but we are trying to resolve those peacefully," he added. The BJP has an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), who have members in the assembly.

Besides, Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) and Janashakti Party (JP) are also NDA constituents in the state. Talking about campaign strategy, Saikia said, "Our main focus in 2026 will be on the development agenda. Our campaign will revolve around creating a safe, developed and self-reliant Assam." He hoped that indigenous minorities would stand with the BJP during the elections, alleging that their rights were also "snatched by the Miyas". 'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent years, activists from the community have started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

Asked about Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations that state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has Pakistan links, Saikia said, "It is not an election issue at all. It is related to national security. It is more than a political matter." "If the SIT probe report is discussed by the Assam cabinet on February 7 and the CM addresses a press conference the next day, as already announced by him, then we can speak with proper details. Reading from the news, we presently feel that there is some merit in the allegations," he said. Saikia said if there is any proof about Gogoi's Pakistan links, then the entire Congress will be answerable.