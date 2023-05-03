Bengal CM Mamata likely to address TMC mass outreach programme tomorrow

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to join party leader Abhishek Banerjee at the TMC's ongoing mass outreach programme in Malda district on Thursday, a senior leader said.

Banerjee may leave for Malda later on Wednesday.

"The chief minister is likely to join the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool-ey Nabajowar (new wave in Trinamool) programme at Malda's Englishbazar tomorrow. She may also address party leaders there," the leader told PTI.

Abhishek Banerjee on April 25 commenced the party's two-month-long outreach programme ahead of the panchayat polls.