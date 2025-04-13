Home / Politics / BJP slams TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's 'sipping tea' post amid Murshidabad unrest

BJP slams TMC MP Yusuf Pathan's 'sipping tea' post amid Murshidabad unrest

Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan posted a few pictures on his Instagram handle, showing him sipping tea and relaxing. The post drew criticism from the BJP

Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf Pathan's post on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/yusuf_pathan)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
The BJP has criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Yusuf Pathan for posting a picture of himself sipping tea on social media while his constituency in West Bengal grapples with violence.
 
Pathan, a former cricketer, who won the Lok Sabha election from Baharampur in 2024 on a TMC ticket. Baharampur is the administrative headquarters of the Murshidabad district, which has seen incidents of violence over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. 
 
On April 12, Pathan posted a few pictures on his Instagram handle, showing him sipping tea and relaxing. "Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment," the caption to the post read.
 
The BJP criticised Pathan, accusing him of "enjoying sipping tea" when Bengal is burning.
 
"Mamata Banerjee has picked up a cricketer named Yusuf Pathan from somewhere and gave him a ticket and the vote bank made him win in Baharampur and today when Bengal is burning, Hindus are being selectively killed, Yusuf Pathan is enjoying sipping tea... This is the priority of TMC that Pathan sahab will drink tea and enjoy whereas Bengal is burning and the Das family is being killed," news agency ANI quoted said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla as saying. 
 
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said the post reflects the "intolerant mindset" of the TMC. "Mamata Banerjee's brutal communal politics of appeasement is turning West Bengal into Jallianwala Bagh... While people are being massacred and killed in Murshidabad, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is sipping tea and posting on social media. This reflects the intolerant mindset of TMC," he said. 
 
"Mamata Banerjee's baseless opposition to the Waqf Bill betrays Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles. We see the Hindu community fleeing, being targeted, hounded and hunted. Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator. The Calcutta HC intervened and deployed central forces for peace. This reminds us of the RG Kar Hospital case... Mamata Banerjee's misrule will be punished in the coming elections," he added. 

Murshidabad violence

 
At least three people have been killed due to widespread violence in Murshidabad amid protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The police have so far arrested 150 people, news agency ANI reported.

Beyond Murshidabad, protests have also erupted in North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Kolkata. Students of Aliah University and Muslim organisations in Siliguri have also staged demonstrations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
 
Central forces have been deployed in the affected and sensitive areas to control the law and order situation.
 
First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

