Beyond legacy, towards power as heirs vie for votes in state elections

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, first came to prominence as the son of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. “The advantage for next-generation leaders lies in the sentiment and affection people have for their families -- a trend that began with the Nehru family and the Congress. At the same time, many of these leaders also demonstrate strong administrative skills. Politics often comes naturally to them. It is also about the trust regional parties place in the next generation, preferring to entrust key roles to them rather than bringing in outsiders,” said Rama Krishna Sangem, a veteran journalist and political analyst.