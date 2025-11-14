Home / Politics / Bihar Assembly poll results won't have any bearing on West Bengal: TMC

Bihar Assembly poll results won't have any bearing on West Bengal: TMC

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed in a post on X that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will come to power for the fourth time with over 250 seats

TMC supporters
The TMC leader said there will be curiosity about which direction the BJP-JD(U) relationship in Bihar goes. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Trinamool Congress on Friday asserted that the poll results in neighbouring Bihar, where the BJP-led NDA is heading towards a landslide victory to retain power, will not have any impact on next year's assembly elections in West Bengal.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed in a post on X that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will come to power for the fourth time with over 250 seats.

He said the Bihar poll results also showed again that the Congress failed in its opposition to BJP.

"That is Bihar's equation. It has no connection with Bengal. It will not affect Bengal. In Bengal, the factors are development, unity, harmony, rights, and self-respect. With 250+ seats, Mamata Banerjee will become chief minister again," Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said.

"It has once again been provenand repeatedly demonstratedthat the Congress has failed in its opposition to the BJP," he said.

The TMC leader said there will be curiosity about which direction the BJP-JD(U) relationship in Bihar goes.

The BJP-led NDA appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats till noon.

Ghosh alleged that in West Bengal, there will be conspiracies by the BJP and the Election Commission (ECI) regarding SIR and related matters.

"There will be misuse of agencies and central power. Trinamool's movement will continue against this. Through close public outreach, Trinamool will foil all the BJP's conspiracies," he claimed.

In a jibe at West Bengal's saffron camp, Ghosh alleged that the BJP leaders who are issuing statements and threats by showing Bihar as an example to intimidate Bengal are wasting their time."  "You cannot win people's love by hurting the rights and self-respect of the people of Bengal and simply pointing to another state." Ghosh asserted.

Claiming that several states including Bihar follow Mamata Banerjee's model of development, he said, "Herewhether winter, summer, or monsoonMamata Banerjee is the people's trust.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP's Aparajita Sarangi to head JPC on Bill to remove jailed ministers

Karnataka extends deadline for participation in Caste Census to Nov 30

Local body polls: BJP, NCP hold talks over possible alliance in Nashik

AIADMK flags lack of wheat in ration shops; TN govt to supply by mid-Nov

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections TMCWest Bengal

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story