Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over detention of protesters demanding clean air

Scores of people, including parents and environmental activists, staged a protest at India Gate on Sunday against the worsening air quality in the national capital

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Gandhi called for decisive action on air pollution
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over the brief detention of several people protesting at India Gate against the worsening air quality and said when the government is "failing miserably" in its 'kartavya', the people have to fulfil theirs.
 
Scores of people, including parents and environmental activists, staged a protest at India Gate on Sunday against the worsening air quality in the national capital.
 
According to police, several protesters were detained for assembling without permission. They were later released.
 
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the iconic India Gate is on Kartavya Path - so named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.
 
"The citizens of Delhi who are protesting for better air quality are only wanting to carry out their own Kartavya under Article 51-A (g) of the Constitution of India which mandates them 'to protect and improve the natural environment....'," Ramesh said on X.
 
"So why are they being prevented by the Delhi Police to register their desperate concern at the atrocious air quality where they live and work?" the Congress leader said.
 
"When the government is failing miserably in its Kartavya, the people have to fulfil theirs," he said.
 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had criticised the government after several people protesting at India Gate against the worsening air quality were detained for assembling without permission and asked why citizens peacefully demanding clean air were being treated like "criminals".
 
Gandhi had called for decisive action on air pollution "right now, instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air".
 
He made the remarks on X in response to a post by environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, who said that protesters were "taken away" and "shoved in a bus".
 
Gandhi said, "The right to clean air is a basic human right. The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed by our Constitution. Why are citizens who have been peacefully demanding clean air being treated like criminals?"
 
Air pollution is affecting crores of Indians, harming our children and the future of our nation, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
 
But the government, which came to power through "vote chori" simply doesn't care, nor is it even attempting to solve this crisis, Gandhi said.
 
"We need to take decisive action on air pollution right now instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air," he said.
 
The protesters, many of them mothers accompanied by children, said they had gathered to demand urgent government action to ensure clean air.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said the detentions were preventive in nature.
 
"Only Jantar Mantar is designated as a protest site where permission can be sought by following due procedure," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Uttarakhand: Caught between economic growth and environment needs

Premium

Winter Session of Parliament from December 1; truncated one, says Oppn

Premium

Bihar's Mithila painting struggles amid eroding local political backing

Rajnath slams Revanth, says Congress dividing nation on religious lines

Congress to remain in power in Telangana till 2034: CM Revanth Reddy

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressair pollutionBJP

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story