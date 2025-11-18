Made an effort but failed: Prashant Kishor after Bihar elections result

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said he takes full responsibility for the party's poor performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. Jan Suraaj drew a blank when the results were declared on November 14, with many of its candidates losing their deposit.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor said, "We made an honest effort, but it was completely unsuccessful. There's no harm in admitting this. Forget about systemic change; we couldn't even bring about a change in power. But we certainly played some role in changing Bihar's politics."

The political strategists-turned-politicians admitted that some mistakes may have happened in their efforts and public communication. "If the public did not show faith in us, then the responsibility for that is completely mine. I take that responsibility 100% on myself, that I could not win the faith of the people of Bihar," he said.

Will work twice as hard: Prashant Kishor Kishor reassured people that he will work "twice as hard". He said, "I will work twice as hard as you've seen me work over the past three years and put in all my energy. There's no question of backing down. There's no turning back until I fulfil my resolve to make Bihar better." He further said that to atone for the poor performance of the party, Kishor will be observing a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20th. Kishor also added that he failed to explain to the people on what basis they should vote for him and why they should create a new system.

May have made mistakes, did not commit a crime Recalling the mistakes made by Jan Suraaj during this election, he said that the party only made mistakes and did not commit any crime. "We have not committed the crime of spreading caste-based poison in society. We have not played Hindu-Muslim politics in Bihar. We have not committed the crime of dividing people in the name of religion. We have not committed the crime of giving money to the poor, innocent people of Bihar and buying their votes." When asked whether he would resign, Kishor said, "What position am I holding that I should resign? I had said that if (JDU) gets more than 25 seats, I will retire. From which position should I resign? I did not say that I will leave Bihar. I have left politics. I do not do politics, but I did not say that I will stop speaking for the people of Bihar..."