Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for a record tenth time on Thursday

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record tenth time in Patna on Thursday as the head of a 35-member council of ministers.

The term of the outgoing 17th Assembly expires on November 22. Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as head of the outgoing government on Monday. Earlier in the day, the last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government “authorised” Kumar to recommend dissolution of the Assembly.

How will ministerial berths be distributed in the new NDA government?

Given its improved performance, winning 85 seats, the JDU could be allocated 15 ministerial berths, including the CM. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which with 89 seats emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly for the first time ever, could get 16 ministerial berths, including a couple of deputy CMs.

Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which won 19 seats, could be allotted three ministerial berths on the formula of one ministerial berth for six seats won. Other constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha, could have one ministerial berth each. The HAM (S) and RLM won five and four seats, respectively, in the polls, counting for which took place on Friday. Bihar has a 243-member Assembly, and under the Constitution’s provisions its council of ministers could have 36 members, including the chief minister.

How did ministers fare in the Assembly elections? Of the 25 ministers in the outgoing cabinet who contested the polls, all but one won. The lone unsuccessful minister, Sumit Kumar Singh, elected as an Independent in 2020 and later inducted into the cabinet, failed to retain his seat after contesting on a JD(U) ticket. What preparations are under way for the swearing-in? The historic Gandhi Maidan, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony, has been closed to the public until November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other top NDA leaders, is set to attend the ceremony.