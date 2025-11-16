Home / Politics / From criminal cases to crorepatis: Here's the Bihar Assembly profile

Re-elected MLAs saw a sharp rise in wealth, while over half of all winners face criminal charges

In the 2020 assembly polls, 163, or 68 per cent, of the 241 MLAs analysed had declared criminal cases against themselves.
Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Assets of re-elected MLAs
 
The number of re-elected MLAs in the Bihar Assembly polls of 2025 is 111. Average assets of these re-elected MLAs in 2020 was ₹4.88 crore, which increased to ₹7.46 crore in 2025, growing 53 per cent. 
 
Criminal cases 
Of the 243 winning candidates in the assembly polls, 130 (53 per cent) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2020 assembly polls, 163, or 68 per cent, of the 241 MLAs analysed had declared criminal cases against themselves.   
 
 

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

