From criminal cases to crorepatis: Here's the Bihar Assembly profile

Assets of re-elected MLAs

The number of re-elected MLAs in the Bihar Assembly polls of 2025 is 111. Average assets of these re-elected MLAs in 2020 was ₹4.88 crore, which increased to ₹7.46 crore in 2025, growing 53 per cent.

Criminal cases

Of the 243 winning candidates in the assembly polls, 130 (53 per cent) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2020 assembly polls, 163, or 68 per cent, of the 241 MLAs analysed had declared criminal cases against themselves.