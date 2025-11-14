Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR after Mahagathbandhan rout in Bihar elections

Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR after Mahagathbandhan rout in Bihar elections

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came after Congress' Pawan Khera described the contest in Bihar as one between CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the people of Bihar

File image of Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief's remark came as the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan faces a crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections | Photo: PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday blamed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists conducted by the Election Commission in Bihar for the opposition Mahagathbandhan's debacle in the state.
 
In a post on X, Yadav said, "The game that SIR played in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, UP, and other places now because this electoral conspiracy has been exposed. From now on, we will not let them play this game. Like CCTV, our 'PPTV', meaning 'PDA Sentinel,' will stay vigilant and thwart the BJP's intentions. BJP is not a party; it is deceit."
 
 
The Samajwadi Party chief's remark came as the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan faces a crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the Election Commission data showing the alliance leading on only 32 seats out of 243 as of 3.30 pm. 
 

Opposition blames the Election Commission

 
Congress leader Pawan Khera also described the contest in Bihar as one between "Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the people of Bihar".

Another Congress leader, Udit Raj, said, "SIR is leading. I won't say that this victory is of the BJP-JD(U); this is a victory of the Election Commission, of SIR. After the voter list was sanitised, lakhs of discrepancies were pointed out, but the EC didn't respond to even one. When objections were raised, 89 lakh objections were raised. Still, EC said that nobody is raising any complaint. When they stoop to this level of cheating, what can we say? This is a murder of democracy."
 
"If you delete the names of Opposition voters and send back thousands of voters despite them having digital slips...there was a wave of change in Bihar...BJP leaders were chased away by people at several locations. So, how are they winning? I feel this is a victory of SIR", he was quoted as saying by ANI. 
 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

 
As the counting continues, trends show NDA leading in the state and inching closer to a comfortable victory. According to ECI data, the BJP is leading on 90 seats, with Janata Dal (United) following on 80 seats and Mahagathbandhan on 28 seats.
 

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Akhilesh Yadav BJP Election Commission BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

