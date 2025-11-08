BJP a dagabaz sarkar, has no right to chant Vande Mataram, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called the BJP-led Maharashtra government a dagabaz sarkar (treacherous government), accusing it of betraying farmers.

He said the BJP and its allies have no right to chant the national song Vande Mataram' when they are looting Bharat Mata, referring to the controversial Pune land deal involving a firm linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth.

The Sena (UBT) chief was speaking after visiting Patoda village in Partur tehsil of Jalna district on the last day of his four-day tour of the Marathwada region to take stock of the devastation caused by torrential rains this monsoon.

Farmers suffered heavy losses due to intense rains and floods, yet the government's relief measures remained slow and inadequate, he alleged. Farmers are not getting fair prices for their produce. The government announced procurement at MSP (minimum support price), but the purchasing centres started (operating) very late, Thackeray said. The former chief minister accused the government of deliberately delaying the panchnama' (damage assessment) process. The government is deceiving farmers. That's why I call upon farmers to make their own panchnama of this dagabaz sarkar', he said, urging farmers to visit government officials and ask them whether they did loss assessment and submit reports.

He also questioned the date of June 30, 2026, given by the government for a decision on farm loan waiver, terming it bogus and deceitful. Thackeray said the so-called package declared by the chief minister is nothing but cheating the farmers. Fadnavis called it a historic package. I call it a great deception, he said, demanding Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for affected cultivators. The Devendra Fadnavis-led government last month announced a Rs 31,628-crore relief package for farmers in the state, saying heavy showers and floods damaged crops over 68.7 lakh hectares across 29 districts. At that time, the CM had termed the package an unprecedented effort by the government to stand firmly with every affected farmer in the time of crisis.

Thackeray also targeted the CM over the Pune land deal. Fadnavis has no courage to act. This is nothing but a loot of public money and the country. BJP and its allies have no right to chant Vande Mataram when they are looting Bharat Mata, Thackeray said. Hitting out at Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who had criticised repeated demands for loan waivers, Thackeray said, Ajit Pawar himself has benefited from land deals. He has no moral right to speak about farmers. He accused the BJP of becoming a Bharashtachar Janata Party and alleged that the government had indulged in scams and corruption.