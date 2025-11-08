Home / Politics / Rahul slams PM, MP CM as he shares video of kids having meals on papers

Rahul slams PM, MP CM as he shares video of kids having meals on papers

In a post along with the video, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "development" is just an illusion and the party's real secret of coming

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
"These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests and they are not even getting a plate of dignity," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on X of school children in Madhya Pradesh having their mid-day meals on a newspaper and said the chief minister and the prime minister should be ashamed for nurturing the future of the country in such a pitiable state.

In a post along with the video, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "development" is just an illusion and the party's real secret of coming to power is "vyavastha" (the system).

"I am heading to Madhya Pradesh today. And ever since I saw this news that children there are being served mid-day meals on newspapers, my heart is broken. 

 

"These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of the country rests and they are not even getting a plate of dignity," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi.

"More than 20 years of BJP government and they have even stolen the plates of children -- their 'development' is just an illusion, the real secret to coming to power is 'vyavastha'," he alleged.

"Such a chief minister and prime minister should feel ashamed for nurturing the future of the country's children in this pitiable state," the Congress leader added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rising unemployment grave concern but PM always in election mode: Congress

Vijay's party authorises actor to decide on alliance for 2026 polls

Rahul to hold press conference in Delhi today, may drop 'hydrogen bomb'

Congress warns US outsourcing tax bill HIRE could hit Indian economy

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Nov 7-8, flag off Vande Bharat Express

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiCongressMadhya PradeshMid day meal

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story