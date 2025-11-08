Rahul slams PM, MP CM as he shares video of kids having meals on papers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video on X of school children in Madhya Pradesh having their mid-day meals on a newspaper and said the chief minister and the prime minister should be ashamed for nurturing the future of the country in such a pitiable state.

In a post along with the video, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "development" is just an illusion and the party's real secret of coming to power is "vyavastha" (the system).

"I am heading to Madhya Pradesh today. And ever since I saw this news that children there are being served mid-day meals on newspapers, my heart is broken.