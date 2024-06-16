Home / Politics / BJP, AIADMK fighting Tamil Nadu bypoll through 'proxy' PMK: Chidambaram

BJP, AIADMK fighting Tamil Nadu bypoll through 'proxy' PMK: Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, AIADMK, on June 15 announced a boycott of the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency

P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday alleged the BJP and AIADMK are fighting the July 10 Vikravandi bypoll through 'proxy' PMK and that the INDIA bloc must ensure a resounding victory of the DMK candidate.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK for boycotting the bypoll, Chidambaram, in a post on X, said: "AIADMK's decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the 'top' to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK). Both BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The INDIA. bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate."

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, AIADMK, on June 15 announced a boycott of the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, alleging the ruling DMK will unleash 'violence' and not allow people to vote 'independently.' Pattali Makkal Katchi, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu announced on Saturday that the party's vice-president C Anbumani, will contest the Vikravandi bypoll. Ahead of the others, the DMK had announced its candidate Anniyur Siva for the bypoll.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

DMK, AIADMK ruled state for 57 yrs, ruined everything: PMK chief Ramadoss

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

LS elections 2024: DMK finalises seat-sharing with allies VCK, MDMK

LS polls 2024: Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran hold seat-sharing talks with BJP

AIMIM supports AIADMK in TN, pact to continue for Assembly elections too

Mayawati ignored Bahujan movement: BSP founding member RK Chaudhary

Ex-MP CM Shivraj in Bhopal today, his 1st visit after becoming Union min

J-K Cong passes resolution, appeals Rahul Gandhi to take role of LoP in LS

Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over NEET-UG exam issue

Odisha CM Majhi allocates portfolios to ministers, keeps home, finance

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AIADMKP ChidambaramBJPDMKTamil NaduNational Democratic Alliance

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story