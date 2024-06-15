Home / Politics / Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over NEET-UG exam issue

Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over NEET-UG exam issue

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam

Kapil Sibal, Sibal, Kapil
File Image: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the NEET exam issue and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the matter.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "NEET Examination. The Gujarat factor. Open corruption. Open manipulation. PLEASE notice: Modiji's 'neat' silence."
 


The Centre and the National Testing Agency on Thursday told the Supreme Court they had cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates who took the examination for admission to MBBS and other such courses.

They will have the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded to them for loss of time, the Centre had said.

The opposition MPs have been attacking the government over the issue and demanding justice for students.

Stepping up its attack on the government over the NEET-UG exam issue, the Congress on Friday questioned Modi's "silence" on the matter and asserted that only a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe can safeguard the future of lakhs of young students.

Also Read

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET UG 2024 row: SC verdict proves issues in exam, says Alakh Pandey

Grace marks given to 1,563 NEET candidates to be cancelled: Centre to SC

NEET 2024 notification: Fake registration date viral, FAIMA issues notice

NEET PG 2024: Revised date for NEET PG exam makes students unhappy

Odisha CM Majhi allocates portfolios to ministers, keeps home, finance

Nod to prosecute Arundhati under UAPA misuse of power, says Sharad Pawar

NC, PDP oppose prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA

MVA's Lok Sabha election victory is beginning, not end, says Uddhav

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Kapil SibalNEET UGNEET rowBJP

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story