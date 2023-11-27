Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Ahead of T'gana polls, Cong counters KTR on highest per capita income claim

Ahead of T'gana polls, Cong counters KTR on highest per capita income claim

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but a betrayal of one of the main reasons for the formation of Telangana balanced development of the state

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The high per capita income in Telangana is only because of the three districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy, he claimed | (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
The Congress on Monday hit out at BRS leader K T Rama Rao for tom-tomming that Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country, saying the high per capita income was only because of three districts while more than 75 per cent of the state's population lives in the other 30 districts.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but a betrayal of one of the main reasons for the formation of Telangana balanced development of the state.

In a post on X, he said KTR has been tom-tomming that Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country.

What are the facts? According to the RBI, at CONSTANT prices which is the yardstick that matters, Karnataka and Haryana have higher per capita incomes than Telangana, while Tamil Nadu is at the same level with a much larger population base, Ramesh said in his post.

The high per capita income in Telangana is only because of the three districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy, he claimed.

More than 75 per cent of the population of Telangana lives in the other 30 districts, where the per capita income is lower than the state average, the Congress leader said.

This is nothing but a betrayal of one of the main reasons for the formation of Telangana balanced development of the state, Ramesh said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao has been citing the welfare measures taken by the government and the economic parameters during the poll campaigning.

The Congress has been countering him, claiming uneven development.

Polling for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana will take place on November 30 and results will be declared on December 3.

Topics :TelanganaAssembly electionsCongressJairam RameshK T Rama Rao

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

