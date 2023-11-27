Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana elections LIVE: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Cong and BRS, says BJP
Telangana elections LIVE: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Cong and BRS, says BJP

Telangana state Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Telangana elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
Telangana elections 2023: The state Assembly elections of Telangana will be conducted in one phase on November 30. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be addressing public meetings in Shadnagar, Chevella, Andol, Sangareddy as part of the parties election campaign in Telangana. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding road shows in Pedpadalli and Manchiryala constituencies today. 
Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday refuted claims that the Congress government in Karnataka failed to implement the promised five guarantees, dismissing statements from Telangana CM, his son, and other BJP leaders as untrue. While speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Siddaramaiah clarified that the guarantees were decided upon and orders issued the same day the Congress came to power in May, though there was a delay in implementation.
Meanwhile, during an election campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out against the the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The CM stated that the party worked as a "fevicol" between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

BRS Working President, Minister KT Rama Rao to hold road show today

CM KCR to address public meetings in Shadnagar, Chevella, Andol, and Sangareddy today

Assam CM to hold public meetings in Devarakadra, Parkal, Ibrahimpatnam constituencies today.

Amit Shah to hold roadshows in Pedpadalli and Manchiryala constituencies today

CM KCR to address public meetings in Shadnagar, Chevella, Andol, and Sangareddy today

As part of the election campaign, BRS chief and Chief Minister Shri KCR will participate in public meetings in Shadnagar, Chevella, Andol, Sangareddy today.

Assam CM to hold public meetings in Devarakadra, Parkal, Ibrahimpatnam constituencies today.

BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to to hold Telangana Tour Programme in Telangana today. This will include public rallies and meetings in Devarakadra, Parkal, Ibrahimpatnam constituencies.

Amit Shah to hold roadshows in Pedpadalli and Manchiryala constituencies today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding road shows in Pedpadalli and Manchiryala constituencies today. 

AIMIM 'fevicol' between Congress and BRS: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) works as a 'fevicol' between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. He appealed to people to give a 'VRS' to BRS and said, "AIMIM is working as a 'fevicol' between these two parties."


First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

