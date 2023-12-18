Home / Politics / BJP, Opposition trade barbs in council over Dawood 'relative' link claim

BJP, Opposition trade barbs in council over Dawood 'relative' link claim

Demanding Khadse's apology to the legislative council for making a baseless claim, Fadnavis said perhaps the allegation was raised because Uddhav Thackeray is present in the House

Fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (File)
Press Trust of India Nagpur

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday rejected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse's allegations that a BJP minister had attended a wedding in 2017-18 hosted by a family related to fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Demanding Khadse's apology to the legislative council for making a baseless claim, Fadnavis said perhaps the allegation was raised because Uddhav Thackeray is present in the House.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Khadse, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar camp of NCP, showed photos of the cabinet minister attending a wedding and alleged that the family is related to Dawood Ibrahim, the prime accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

Council chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed that the name of the minister be removed from the proceeding. She also rejected the opposition's demand for a discussion.

Fadnavis, also the Home Minister, said, "The concerned minister and many other political leaders and government officers had attended the wedding of a nephew of a renowned Muslim priest in Nashik city, known as Shaher-e-Khatib.

"An allegation was made that one of the daughters in the family of the in-laws of the bride's father has been married to one of the brothers of Dawood Ibrahim. There is no case against any one of them. In 2017-18, the investigation team has clearly stated that Shaher-e-Khatib has nothing to do with Dawood," he said.

Targeting Shiv Sena-UBT, he said, "Why such rigorous attempts were not made when Saleem (Kutta) was with (Sudhakar) Badgujar? I reject these allegations. There is no such connection (Dawood link). He (Khadse) should apologise to the House".

Badgujar, who heads the Nashik city unit of Shiv Sena-UBT, is facing an investigation after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane displayed a photo in the state assembly last week claiming Badgujar had danced with Dawood Ibrahim's aide Salim Kutta at a party.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction legislators raised slogans against Shiv Sena UBT, saying Salim Kutta is the new leader of UBT.

"Everybody knows who is the godfather of Sudhakar Badgujar in Mumbai. Badgujar finances Salim Kutta which is akin to promoting anti-nationals," state minister Dada Bhuse told reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kailas Gorantyal expressed doubts about the identity of the person purportedly seen in the video with Badgujar.

"Saleem Kutta or Saleem Kurla was murdered a long time ago in Mumbai in 1998. His three wives had approached a TADA court for the release of the property seized by the police earlier. The court had upheld their appeal. We don't know who this person is (dancing in the video), " he told reporters.

A case on charges of cheating and corruption has been registered against Badgujar in Nashik by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Fadnavis on Friday announced a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the dance party where Salim Kutta and Badgujar were allegedly present together.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a police complaint against Badgujar accusing him of submitting fake documents of retirement from a company, in which he was a director, in 2006.

"Don't take unjust action. If the documents (about his retirement from the company) provided by me are proven fake, I will commit suicide, will hang myself in the ACB commissioner's office," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

He said the ACB issued a notice to him suddenly at 7 pm on Sunday and his houses were raided.

Also Read

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

World Cup: Ibrahim dedicates award to Afghan refugees sent back from PAK

ICC CWC: Why did Ibrahim Zadran dedicate his award to refugees in Pakistan?

INDIA name unjustified, illogical, Tripura CM Saha hits out at Oppn bloc

Titan tragedy: Pak billionaire's son was 'terrified' before trip, aunt says

LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

BJP glorifying perpetrators of rape, turning Kashi into mall: UP Cong chief

Oppn MPs insist on Amit Shah's statement on Parliament security breach

Kharge writes to RS Chairman, urges to revoke Derek O'Brien's suspension

Cong to finalise workers for key roles in state-run boards, corporations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Devendra FadnavisBharatiya Janata PartyBJPDawood IbrahimMaharashtraUddhav Thackeray

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story