BJP glorifying perpetrators of rape, turning Kashi into mall: UP Cong chief

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai has accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "glorifying" perpetrators of rape and also turning Kashi into a shopping mall.

Interacting with reporters at Mahadeva Mela here on Sunday, he said the BJP MLA from Duddhi was already facing trial for rape under the POCSO Act when his party gave the ticket to fight the polls and become a legislator.

"This shows the BJP's thinking towards women. The perpetrators of rape are being glorified in the BJP government. The victim got justice from the court," the UP Congress chief said.

An MP-MLA court of Sonbhadra on Friday sentenced BJP MLA from Duddhi assembly constituency Ramdular Gond to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl nine years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh which will help in the victim's rehabilitation.

Rai, who along with Congress office-bearers attended the closing ceremony of the Mahadeva Mela and performed Jalabhishek at Lodheshwar Mahadev temple.

"Inflation is at its peak under this government. Injustice is being done to mothers and sisters and they are not getting justice. The pilgrimage sites are being tampered with and shopping malls are being built there," he claimed.

The Congress leader said, "Religious places are the centre of our faith. They should not be commercialised. Kashi has been converted into a mall by the BJP government. The mythological forms of religious places should be preserved and not spoiled."



"We are not among those who do politics after applying sandalwood on the forehead," Rai said.

In response to a question, the state Congress President said he has no rivalry with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and as far as contesting the Lok Sabha elections together is concerned, the party high command will decide on that.