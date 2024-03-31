Home / Politics / BJP being criticised across world over Kejriwal's arrest: Akhilesh at rally

BJP being criticised across world over Kejriwal's arrest: Akhilesh at rally

While mounting an attack on the government over the issue of electoral bonds scheme, he said, This is a new invention... put ED, CBI, IT to work, and get as much donation as you like

Top INDIA bloc leaders are attending the rally | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP is being "criticised" across the world for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and accused the ruling party at the Centre over peddling lies.

The BJP is also worried about losing power, Yadav, who arrived in the city for the INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila ground, told reporters at the airport.

 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The BJP is worried that it is going (out of power). While we (opposition leaders) are coming to Delhi today, the PM is going out of Delhi. This shows who is going out (of power)," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Meerut later in the day.

 

While mounting an attack on the government over the issue of electoral bonds scheme, he said, "This is a new invention... put ED, CBI, IT to work, and get as much donation as you like".

"If we go by the figures, no one in the universe would have said as many lies as the BJP has," he alleged.

To a question, he said, "With the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP is being criticised all over the world. It has been proved that the government can do whatever it wants. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren went to jail. Arvind Kejriwal went to jail. There are allegations against all the people of the opposition. But, will there be any action against the BJP which is looting and doing corruption in Uttar Pradesh?"

The opposition INDIA bloc is holding a 'Save Democracy' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, in what is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity in the backdrop of arrest of Kejriwal just before Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy 'scam'.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Will not join Rahul's Yatra till seat sharing is finalised: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav has no plans to attend INDIA bloc's Wednesday meeting: SP

Public will teach lesson to BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav on Kejriwal's arrest

Lok Sabha polls: South will help reach Modi target of 370, says Gadkari

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart, ex-Dy PM L K Advani

Lok Sabha polls: Swami Prasad Maurya to contest from UP's Kushinagar

Failed to put up united Oppn candidates due to politics: Assam Cong chief

Cong gets I-T notice of over Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3,567 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAkhilesh YadavOpposition partiesBJP

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story