Home / Politics / Cong gets I-T notice of over Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3,567 cr

Cong gets I-T notice of over Rs 1,745 cr, total tax demand at Rs 3,567 cr

The Congress has also been taxed for third-party entries made in diaries seized from some of its leaders by probe agencies during raids, the sources said

The main opposition party on Friday said that it has received notices from the I-T department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In mounting trouble for the Congress, sources in the party said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17.

With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the Congress.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to sources, the fresh tax notices relate to 2014-15 (Rs 663 crore), 2015-16 (around Rs 664 crore) and 2016-17 (around Rs 417 crore). The authorities have ended the tax exemption available to political parties and have taxed the party for the entire collections, they added.

The Congress has also been taxed for "third-party entries" made in diaries seized from some of its leaders by probe agencies during raids, the sources said.

The main opposition party on Friday said that it has received notices from the I-T department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore. The tax authorities have already withdrawn Rs 135 crore from the party's accounts for a tax demand relating to previous years.

The Congress has moved the court against the Rs 135-crore tax demand and the case is likely to come up before the Supreme Court on Monday. The party has failed to get any relief from the High Court of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in this regard.

Congress leaders have contended that similar third-party entries naming BJP leaders in other diaries have not been levied any tax. They have accused the BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism" and financially crippling the principal opposition party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

By doing so, they are disturbing the level playing field during elections, the Congress has alleged. It has also complained to the Election Commission in this regard and urged it to maintain a level playing field.

Also Read

I-T raids at residences, offices of T'gana Cong candidate Srinivas Reddy

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Alkem Labs sinks 14% to 3-month low on reports of tax evasion of Rs 1000 cr

Cash seizure in Odisha I-T raids goes past Rs 300 crore, counting still on

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

LS polls: Cong eyes win in 6 seats in Chhattisgarh in which BJP never lost

LS polls: Liquor outlets, distilleries to be under surveillance in T'gana

Uddhav slams BJP over electoral bond issue, calls it 'Bhrasht Janata Party'

Women politicians struggle in Kerala despite support for Reservation Bill

Lok Sabha polls: DMK forces rival AIADMK to target BJP in Tamil Nadu

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressIncome Tax departmentOpposition

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story