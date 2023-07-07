Home / Politics / BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in next LS polls: Assam dy speaker

BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in next LS polls: Assam dy speaker

Reacting to the political developments in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state with 8 fellow rebel MLAs

ANI
Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, on Thursday said the BJP-led NDA will sweep next year's Lok Sabha elections, winning more than 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Momin said the saffron party was on course to winning a third, straight term at the Centre, adding, "The BJP-led NDA, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win more than 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People want development and they trust the leadership of Prime Minster Narendra Modi to deliver the goods."

Reacting to the political developments in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state with 8 fellow rebel MLAs, Momin said, "The developments will add more strength to the NDA ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls."

Earlier, on Thursday, the BJP held a meeting in Guwahati to lay out its roadmap and a chart a plan of action focusing on the Northeast and eastern states -- West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh, state unit presidents, state in-charges and other top office-bearers and leaders took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, the BJP reviewed the overall progress of the states and planned area-wise strategy for upcoming elections.

The BJP is moving through the gears ahead of the assembly elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- to be held later this year, as well as the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Our govt formed legally: Shinde; Raut asserts Uddhav faction is 'real' Sena

Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for meeting called by Sharad Pawar

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

No LS seat-sharing talks between BJP, CM Shinde-led Sena yet: Mungantiwar

Maharastra's Dy CM Fadnavis leaves Varsha after meeting with CM Shinde

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal dismisses BJP reunion speculation

BJP-led govt stopping funds intended for Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Leaders must maintain discipline, will win Raj polls with unity: Congress

Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as NSUI incharge with immediate effect

Topics :Eknath ShindeBJPLok SabhaAssam

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story