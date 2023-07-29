Home / Politics / Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said the team will speak with representatives of both the communities

Press Trust of India Churachandpur (Manipur)
Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A team of the opposition bloc INDIA on Saturday visited the riot-hit town of Churachandpur in Manipur where they met Kuki leaders and members of the civil society besides ethnic strife victims in the relief camps where they were lodged.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters after visiting a relief camp, "They are talking of investigation by CBI (into the crimes committed)... I would like to ask were they (central government) sleeping till now?"

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said the team will speak with representatives of both the communities.

"Everyone's voice must be heard. We will be talking to both Kukis and Meiteis," she said.

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA reached Imphal earlier in the day and then teams from the delegation flew to Churachandpur in two helicopter flights.

The team led by Chowdhury visited a relief camp set up at the Boys Hostel of Churachandpur College.

Another team, comprising Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and others, went to a relief camp at Don Bosco School in Churachandpur.

"We are here to spread the message of peace," Gogoi said.

After returning to Imphal, the team led by Chowdhury will visit a relief camp at Moirang College in Bishnupur district by road to meet victims from the Meitei community.

The other team of opposition MPs will go to the Ideal Girl's College relief camp at Akampat in Imphal East district and will visit another camp at Lamboikhongangkhong in Imphal West.

On Sunday morning, the delegation of opposition MPs will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan here to discuss the ongoing situation and possible measures to bring peace in Manipur at the earliest.

The team is scheduled to return to the national capital on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the visit, Gogoi had, in Delhi, called for an inquiry led by a retired Supreme Court judge into the ongoing ethnic clashes between the two communities in Manipur.

Besides Chowdhury and Gogoi, the delegation will include TMC's Sushmita Dev, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Kanimozhi, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, N K Premachandran of RSP, JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), CPI's P Sandosh Kumar and CPI(M)'s A A Rahim among others.

More than 160 people lost their lives and many people were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Manipur peace panel: Kukis may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move

Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

Manipur students clash in DU area, situation under control: Police

Cong high command to meet Karnataka leaders, ministers in Delhi on Aug 2

Here to represent people of Manipur: Oppn delegation on reaching Imphal

BJP national chief Nadda visits Jaipur, to chair core committee meeting

They never spoke up when Manipur burned: Anurag Thakur slams Opposition

BJP chief J P Nadda overhauls party's team of central office-bearers

Topics :CentreCongressAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryManipurWest Bengal

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story