BJP continues to fail Indians: Siddaramaiah slams PM for targeting Cong

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks regarding Congress' promises in Karnataka, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leaving the state with a legacy of corruption and debt.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah claimed that the Congress government has fulfilled all five guarantees made to the people, allocating over Rs 52,000 crore and an additional Rs 52,903 crore for capital outlay to build Karnataka's future.

"@narendramodi, before pointing fingers at Congress, take a hard look at @BJP4Karnataka's disastrous legacy in Karnataka! We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people - all five guarantees implemented with a budget exceeding Rs 52,000 crore, and an additional Rs 52,903 crore in capital outlay to build Karnataka's future," he said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP's 40 percent commission corruption drained resources that could have transformed lives in Karnataka, adding that his government is redirecting that 40 percent to benefit the people.

Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP's achievements under PM Modi's leadership, pointing out that India's debt is projected to reach Rs 185.27 trillion by FY25, a staggering 56.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He argued that this is not just bad governance but a burden on every Indian's back.

"BJP left Karnataka plagued with 40 percent commission corruption, draining resources that could have transformed lives. We're using that same 40 percent--redirecting it to benefit the people. What was your 'achievement' here? Empowering corrupt practices, leaving Karnataka debt-ridden, and using propaganda to cover up your failures? And let's not forget: under your watch, India's debt is projected to reach Rs 185.27 trillion by FY25--a staggering 56.8 percent of GDP!" he said.

"This isn't just bad governance; it's a burden you're placing on every Indian's back. And the irony? While Karnataka contributes significantly to the Union's coffers, your government starves us of our rightful share to prevent us from implementing guarantee schemes. For every rupee Karnataka gives, we only receive 13 paise back. This is not 'cooperative federalism'; it's outright exploitation. While Congress in Karnataka has delivered, the BJP continues to fail Indians nationwide," the Karnataka CM added.

More From This Section

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also slammed PM Modi for his remarks on Congress' poll promises, emphasising that Congress always stands by its commitments, unlike the BJP's "political gimmicks."

"I think the Prime Minister's Office has misguided him... Whatever we promised in the country, starting from the day of independence until today, not a single program has been taken back... We never take back Congress policies that have been implemented in the country. It is just a political gimmick. I am very sorry; the highest office should not meddle in these types of affairs. They have copied our schemes, our guarantees... He knows that the Congress party is going to win the elections; that is why he is trying to attack," he said.

This comes after PM Modi criticised the Congress Party for failing to deliver on their promises in Karnataka and urged the people to be vigilant and not fall prey to the Party's false promises.

PM Modi emphasised the Congress Party's history of making empty promises, citing their unfulfilled loan waiver commitments in several states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

"The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that making unreal promises is easy, but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people, which they know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," PM Modi posted on X.

Citing the example of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, the Prime Minister stated that the Congress Party's promises to these states remain unfulfilled, which he called a terrible deceit upon the people.

"Check any state where the Congress has governments today--Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana--the developmental trajectory and fiscal health are turning from bad to worse. Their so-called guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers, and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted," he said.

PM Modi alleged that the Congress is preoccupied with intra-party politics in Karnataka, adding that government workers' salaries are not paid on time in Himachal Pradesh and farmers are still waiting for the waiver they promised in Telangana.

"In Karnataka, Congress is more concerned with intra-party politics and corruption than with delivering development. Not only that, but they are also going to roll back existing schemes. In Himachal Pradesh, the salaries of government workers are not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised. Previously, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they promised certain allowances that were never implemented for five years. There are numerous such examples of how the Congress operates," he said.

PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to be vigilant against the Congress party's culture of making false promises, emphasizing that the people of Haryana have already rejected Congress' lies and opted for a stable, progressive, and action-driven government.

"The people of the country must remain vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a government that is stable, progress-oriented, and action-driven. There is a growing realization across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics, and unparalleled corruption. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old #FakePromisesOfCongress!" he posted on X.